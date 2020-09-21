ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County will give out $1.8 million in grants to 16 organizations.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page said services like therapy, psychiatric treatment, substance abuse treatment and counseling will be more widely available virtually.
Much of the help available due to the grants will target kids and young adults who may be struggling during the pandemic
