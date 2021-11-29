A nearly $2 million winning lottery ticket has been sold in Eureka.

A $1.8 million ticket was bought at the Phillips 66 on west 5th Street. The numbers were drawn on Wednesday.

The winner has until May 23 to claim the prize.

