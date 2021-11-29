$1.8 million winning lottery ticket sold at Eureka gas station KMOV.com Staff Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Nov 29, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A nearly $2 million winning lottery ticket has been sold in Eureka. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A nearly $2 million winning lottery ticket has been sold in Eureka. A $1.8 million ticket was bought at the Phillips 66 on west 5th Street. The numbers were drawn on Wednesday.The winner has until May 23 to claim the prize. Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Local St. Louis County Lottery Ticket Eureka Sport Lottery Commerce Locations Missouri St. Louis County × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
