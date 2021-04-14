ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- According to county health officials, St. Louis County has 1,600 appointment openings for vaccines Wednesday.
County officials do not want the appointments to go to waste because the doses are still in storage, so they are able to vaccinate as soon as they can.
You do not have to be a county resident to receive a vaccine, the health department says.
The appointments are being offered at 4 different locations throughout the county. Patients can pick the time and place. To schedule your Pfizer vaccine through the county, visit STLCorona.com and select "vaccine appointments".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.