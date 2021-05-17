SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced $1.5 billion in housing assistance for renters and landlords hit hardest by COVID-19.
The Illinois Rental Payment Program will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords in an effort to prevent evictions. An additional $400 million in rental assistance will be provided by larger municipalities.
On Monday, Pritzker also signed HB 2877, which established a new structure to efficiently distribute rental assistance for Illinois residents and provide for sealing of evictions records until August 1, 2022.
“It was clear when we implemented last year’s housing relief programs that the need was far greater than the dollars allocated to our state. That’s why I’m pleased to announce today that Illinois is expanding rental relief to $1.5 billion, nearly 4 times the amount that was available last year,” said Pritzker. “The Illinois Rental Payment Program will ensure more than 120,000 household renters see relief, with more renters potentially being touched in the future, too. Any eligible resident who rents their home, is behind on payments, and experienced financial hardship in the pandemic is eligible to apply for up to $25,000 of rental assistance paid directly to their housing provider or landlord.”
Click here for more information or to apply for the Illinois Rental Payment Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.