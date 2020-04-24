NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two local organizations are teaming up to ensure those in some of the hardest hit areas of the St. Louis region aren't going to bed hungry.
The St. Louis County NAACP and Epworth Children and Family Services partnered for a food drive on Friday afternoon, hand-packing nearly 1,000 lunches to be distributed within the community.
The lunches were handed out to anyone who needed one at four locations, including 8319 Jennings Station Road, 2851 Cherokee Street, 7500 Natural Bridge Road, the intersection of Lewis and Clark Blvd., and Riverview Blvd. and the intersection of Halls Ferry Rd., and Goodfellow Blvd.
Epworth Children and Family Services also had a van roving through surrounding neighborhoods looking for those who may be in need.
"Loss of jobs is a big part of what's happening in this community as well," said Latosha Fowlkes with Epworth Children and Family Services. "Those city buses and all kinds of people have been a great help in bringing the kids over to these stations and letting us get them the needs they have for lunch and dinner."
With school out for the remainder of the year, many children are being watched by their grandparents, according to volunteers. As a result, getting a healthy meal can be easier said, than done.
The St. Louis County NAACP held a virtual town hall several weeks ago, discussing the different ways COVID-19 is adversely affecting the African American community. Since then, NAACP President John Bowman said he is encouraged at the progress that is being made.
"Since that time about four new testing sites have opened up, so we're very pleased at the direction things are moving," he said. "We're hoping that the governor's office will provide more PPE for this area, so I'm cautiously optimistic but it has moved at a much more positive direction than we were previously."
The NAACP plans to hold additional lunch giveaways next week.
