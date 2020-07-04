SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A south St. Louis business owner is pleading for the public's help after their giraffe sculpture was stolen late Thursday night.
The Civil Life Brewery posted surveillance video of a white box truck they believe was used to steal the 16-foot giraffe. The metal sculpture sat outside the building in the 3700 block of Holt Ave.
It was a white box truck that that stole @parkjakes giraffe at 11:20 pm. Well that shouldn’t be too hard to find. 🤦♂️ Trying to see if the neighbors have a better video. pic.twitter.com/B4qCWzzHmB— Be Civil (@TheCivilLife) July 3, 2020
The owner has offered a $1,000 reward to the arrest of those involved or anyone who can locate and return the giraffe.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Police Department at 314-231-1212.
