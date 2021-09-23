DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of new lights will help bright up downtown St. Louis, as the second phase of smart-city LED streetlights are being installed.
The initiative is led by Greater St. Louis, Inc under the Design Downtown STL neighborhood plan. The lighting system includes the smart-city infrastructure that allows more technology to be added over time.
The smart lights can be turned up to near daylight level whenever needed like for when people are walking to their cars after a sporting event or concert,
The first phase lights were installed along Market Street, and on the streets south of Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center to Union Station. In the second phase, 1,000 more lights will be installed along the Gateway Mall, the Central Business District between 8th Street and Interstate 44 and near the America’s Center.
“These new lights will help improve public safety and advance the goals of Design Downtown STL to make the neighborhood more vibrant and walkable for those who live, work, and visit Downtown,” said Kathy Osborn, President and CEO of the Regional Business Council. “This is a great initiative that we are proud to support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.