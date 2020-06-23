ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that the US General Services Administration and US Department of Agriculture will relocate more than 1,000 jobs to downtown St. Louis.
The jobs are relocating from the Goodfellow Federal Complex, where employees say they were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals.
The agencies will occupy a 163,000 square foot building at One Metropolitan Square in the heart of downtown.
The agreement will bring $72 million over the next 20 years to St. Louis City, Krewson said.
"This additional 1,000 jobs will make a big difference to restaurants, to parking revenues, to the activity and the energy that's on the streets of downtown, which is so very important," Mayor Krewson said during the Tuesday afternoon press conference.
