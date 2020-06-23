ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 has learned new information about the Goodfellow Federal Complex, where employees say they were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals.
Congressman Lacy Clay says 1,000 employees will be relocated to a safe facility downtown. The announcement comes after he demanded a federal investigation last year.
Late last year, the VA removed around 500 employees from the complex, leaving around 1,500 still working there.
The facility has been in the center of controversy after the discovery of nearly 90 hazardous chemicals, which was revealed in a 2016 federal audit.
Union leaders say the government failed them by not ridding the facility of chemicals, some of which dated back to World War II. The Goodfellow Federal Complex dates to 1941 and was originally part of the St. Louis Army Ammunition Plant.
