ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When did you start to think about what you wanted to be, when you grew up?
In the Rockwood School District, the big push starts in eighth grade.
About 2,500 students are taking part in this year's 8th grade career fair.
Students get a chance to meet with and question a wide variety of professionals, from law enforcement and education to journalism and engineering.
Administrators say students tell them the visits can make a real impression.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.