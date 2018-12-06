ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many parents worry their children spend too much time playing video games, and not enough time reading and writing.
One St. Louis school is bringing the worlds of writing and video games together.
Grade school students at the Biome School are using Bloxel devices to design and create video games.
They use tiny blocks to create characters.
They then scan the Bloxel board to make the video games.
But here's the catch:
Before they get to do that, they have to create and write a story, the old-fashioned way.
"So our kids are writing fantastic stories, doing research going to convert that to video games to teach other kids all the things they learned through the project," said Bill Kent, president and CEO of Biome School.
The school got a $50,000 grant from the Innovative Technology Fund for the project.
The Biome School is a public charter school on Olive Street in the Central West End.
