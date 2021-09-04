News 4 Throwback: Historic Soulard Market and Roller Skating Craze KMOV Staff Posted 1 hr ago Posted 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2-block piece of land was donated to the city in 1843. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In 1979, the historic Soulard’s Farmer’s Market turned 200 and St. Louisans were enamored by the roller-skating craze. Former News 4 reporter, Kathi McDonald had her mic in hand to cover these stories. Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craze Roller Skating Skating Commerce Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting the longest & coldest winter in years KMOV.com Staff Updated Sep 1, 2021 Horror in St. Louis Hills | Gary Consolino, Ellen Dooling, and the murders that shook a city Story by Bob Cyphers | Video by JJ Bailey Updated Aug 31, 2021 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reacts to his uncanny look-alike -- a police officer in Alabama Meredith Digital Staff Updated Aug 31, 2021 Man shot during fight outside St. Peters bar following 50 Cent performance Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer Updated Aug 31, 2021 Troubled St. Louis nightclub facing backlash for crime, failure to pay rent Jenna Rae, News 4 Reporter Updated Sep 2, 2021 Parents worry as area school districts report high COVID-19 cases and quarantine numbers Gabriela Vidal, News 4 Reporter Updated Sep 3, 2021
