William Woods University recently announced a new $10,000 scholarship focused on Diversity and Inclusion, endowed by a long-time University benefactor and member of the William Woods Board of Trustees. Students are eligible to apply beginning with the Fall 2021 incoming class of undergraduate students for this four-year scholarship ($2500/year for up to four years).
The Diversity and Inclusion scholarship is an extension of the William Woods University commitment to ensure a private college education at the 150-year institution is within reach for students and families today. At WWU, 100% of undergraduate residential students are offered some form of financial aid.
The centerpiece of the WWU scholarship program is the L.E.A.D. award. This $5000 per year award is offered to every WWU undergraduate student regardless of academic or athletic achievement or financial need; this is in addition to other forms of merit scholarships or financial aid. The L.E.A.D. award encourages participation in a wide range of campus and community activities – from social to service to cultural to leadership.
Since the launch of the program in 2000, L.E.A.D. has provided over $30 million in financial assistance to William Woods University students. L.E.A.D. stands for Leading. Educating. Achieving. Developing.
The L.E.A.D award is automatically granted to eligible students and full details can be found at williamwoods.edu/lead. The new Diversity and Inclusion scholarship requires an application process. You can learn more about this and other scholarship programs at WWU at williamwoods.edu/scholarships.
About William Woods University
William Woods University is a private university in Fulton, Missouri. Founded in 1870, WWU is a learning community of more than 3,500 students and faculty, including traditional undergraduates representing more than 35 US states and 24 countries on a beautiful green 225-acre residential campus.
WWU offers unique undergraduate programs focused on professional preparation, including an internationally recognized equestrian studies program, a four-year American Sign Language interpreting program, and a criminal justice degree with homeland security emphasis. The university is also known for online degree programs at both the undergraduate and graduate level and includes master’s and doctoral degrees designed to provided lifelong learners with the next step in their professional and personal journey.
