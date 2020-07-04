At a Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore Friday night, President Donald Trump blasted multiple Neil Young songs for the crowd. Shortly after, the legendary singer reiterated that he is "NOT OK" with the president using his music.
"This is NOT ok with me…," Young tweeted.
"I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me," he added.
The president played both "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Like a Hurricane" ahead of his arrival at the controversial event.
The Lakota Sioux protested the event in South Dakota, which was held on sacred land they were once violently forced off of. They barricaded the road leading into Mount Rushmore, holding signs that read "Protect SoDak's First People," "You Are On Stolen Land" and "Dismantle White Supremacy," The Associated Press reports.
