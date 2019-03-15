Click here for updates on this story
Cleveland (WEWS) -- Sometimes police find the strangest things when they execute a search warrant. For Fifth District Cleveland police detectives, it was a nearly 4-foot-long alligator.
Authorities located the reptile in a house during a raid and drug investigation.
Cleveland police posted a photo of the animal on Twitter with a joke that has dad’s everywhere cheering. “What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator.”
Aside from the alligator, police also found three guns and various drugs. Police also arrested one individual named Charlie Brown on drug trafficking charges.
Authorities said they took the alligator to the city kennel until a better home for it is found.
