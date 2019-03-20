Hollywood came to St. Louis Wednesday night for the premiere of 21st Century Fox's new movie "Breakthrough," based on the real-life incident that happened in Lake St. Louis in 2015, when three boys fell through the ice.
Two of the boys were pulled from the icy water but the third teen slipped under the ice and was submerged for 15 minutes. Miraculously, John Smith made a full-recovery.
At the movie premiere, the heroes who saved Smith and the stars who are now playing them on the big screen were reunited.
"They are like celebrities to us," said Marcel Ruiz, who plays John in the movie.
"I read the script and was like 'Oh, this story has to be told, absolutely.'" said Chrissy Metz, who plays John's mother Joyce in the movie.
As the real-life heroes joined the celebrities on the red carpet, they re-told the powerful story of what was nearly a tragedy.
"I remember that it was a telephone call that a parent never wants to get," said Joyce Smith.
"I remember the ice. I remember what it was like to fight for my life. It was like getting in a fight with a tiger," said John Smith, now 18 and preparing to attend university in the fall. "I was under water for 15 minutes. And without a pulse for an additional 45. Overall, I was dead for over an hour."
Wentzville Capt. Tommy Shine eventually found Smith under the ice.
"That was John, lifeless, dead as the day is long," said Shine.
"He's like one of my kids. I love him. He is a hero," Joyce Smith said hugging Shine.
The doctors who worked to save Smith's life will say he defied all odds.
"Having him back to being the guy he was, it's truly a miracle," said Dr. Jeremy Garrett, a pediatric intensive care physician who cared for Smith after her was flown to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
That miracle was witnessed when John's mom yelled out to God that fateful day.
"Within moments of her saying that prayer, it felt like the Holy Spirit walked through that door and touched John and his heart started again," said Dr. Kent Sutterer, who cared for John when he first arrived at SSM Health St. Joseph immediately after being pulled from the ice.
When the movie is released on Easter, the cast, and real life characters, say they want viewers to see a story even bigger than John's.
"Just the power of a mother's love, a community coming together for one child," said Ruiz
"I hope they take away they are purposeful, powerful, intentional, and important," said Metz.
"The story is really about St. Louis, a community coming together praying," said Smith.
