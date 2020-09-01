Mnuchin says 'bipartisan agreement still should be reached' for new relief package amid impasse in talks

Amid an impasse over a new stimulus package to address fallout from the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday that he believes "a bipartisan agreement still should be reached" to deliver further aid in testimony before the House subcommittee investigating the federal response to the coronavirus crisis.
"We will continue to work with the Senate and House on a bipartisan basis for a phase four relief package. I believe a bipartisan agreement still should be reached," Mnuchin said during a hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, adding that he hopes such an agreement would provide funding for schools, testing, vaccines, child care and other key priorities.
Talks for a new stimulus broke down on Capitol Hill in early August, with Democrats and Trump administration officials walking away amid partisan finger-pointing. Mnuchin has served as a lead negotiator for the administration in the talks.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and the chairman of the select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis, opened the hearing with a plea for further relief, saying that "additional fiscal stimulus is urgently needed," and that he hopes Mnuchin "will return to the negotiating table prepared to find common cause" on legislation.
Clyburn was also critical of the Trump's administration's handling of the pandemic response, saying that Treasury Department "must improve its implementation of relief programs passed by Congress."
"So far, the administration has prioritized big businesses over small businesses and the American workers that Congress intended to protect," Clyburn said, adding, "The administration needs to refocus the Paycheck Protection Program, payroll support for the airline industry, and other relief programs to ensure that they are preserving jobs -- not lining the pockets of wealthy executives."
The chairman argued that the Treasury Department also needs to "improve oversight and accountability to ensure that taxpayers' dollars are not squandered."
Clyburn said that the panel is releasing a staff report, which raises "serious concerns about potential waste, fraud, and abuse in the Paycheck Protection Program," a program established under the CARES Act coronavirus relief legislation intended to bolster small businesses hard hit by the pandemic.
Mnuchin defended the Treasury Department's efforts to mitigate the toll of the pandemic, saying, "For the last five months, Treasury has been working hard to provide fast and direct economic assistance to American workers and their families. We remain committed to making sure that every American gets back to work as quickly as possible."
The hearing is being conducted as a hybrid of in-person and remote participation with Mnuchin and Clyburn appearing in person.
After the breakdown in talks over a new stimulus package, President Donald Trump attempted to bypass Congress to deliver aid to Americans by taking executive action. But some of those programs aren't working as quickly as Trump promised.
For example, the boost to unemployment benefit signed by Trump takes effect retroactively to August 1, but many jobless aren't seeing the money yet. Plus, the funding is only expected to provide for four to five weeks of supplemental benefits.
The payroll tax measure Trump signed -- set to take effect this week -- does not actually reduce payroll taxes, but instead defers the due date for the portion paid by employees until next year. It's not automatic. Employers can choose to continue withholding those taxes, and many businesses have suggested they will do so.
Mnuchin highlighted the actions taken by the President, saying, "When it became clear that previous negotiations were not moving forward, the President took executive action to provide critical relief to Americans through lost wage assistance and other important items."
He noted, however, "While we continue to see signs of a strong economic recovery, we are sensitive to the fact there is more work to be done, and certain areas of the economy require additional relief."
Since the President took executive action, little progress toward any kind of a bipartisan stimulus deal has been made. A call between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows last week did nothing to break the ongoing impasse over negotiations for a new stimulus, leaving talks stalled as the pandemic continues to take a dire toll on public health and the economy.
Pelosi, in the call with Meadows, did offer to drop the Democratic demand on the topline to $2.2 trillion, from $2.4 trillion. But she made clear to reporters that Democrats are unwilling to go lower, even as that leaves the two sides roughly $1 trillion apart on the topline. Senate Republicans unveiled a roughly $1 trillion stimulus proposal at the end of July, which marked their opening bid in negotiations.
In an indication of how far apart the two sides remain, Pelosi said in a statement released after the roughly 25-minute call with Meadows that the "conversation made clear that the White House continues to disregard the needs of the American people as the coronavirus crisis devastates lives and livelihoods."
This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.
CNN's Katie Lobosco and Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.
