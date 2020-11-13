UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old man.
Henry Powell was last seen at 1151 Belrue Avenue at 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was reportedly diagnosed with dementia earlier this year, has high blood pressure and had a heart valve replacement.
According to police, Powell does not have a car, cell phone or money. They also said he may not have the proper clothing for the weather and could be without his medications.
Powell was last seen wearing a brown thermal shirt, black corduroy pants and a gray puffy jacket.
Anyone who has seen Powell is asked to dial 911 or contact the nearest police agency.
