UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University City Police Department found a missing 74-year-old man.
Henry Powell was last seen at 1151 Belrue Avenue at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers asked for the public's health and Powell was eventually found safe on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.