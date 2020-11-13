Henry Powell 111320

Henry Powell was last seen Wednesday night in University City.

 University City Police Department

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University City Police Department found a missing 74-year-old man.

Henry Powell was last seen at 1151 Belrue Avenue at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers asked for the public's health and Powell was eventually found safe on Friday. 

