ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County found a 25-year-old man who went missing Saturday evening.
Drake Wilcox, 25, left a home in the 3800 block of North Hanley Road around 7:30 p.m. without taking his wallet, phone or medication. Officers asked for the public's help in finding him. Drake was found safe on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.