[UPDATE February 24, 11:55 AM]
Police have canceled the missing person call after Nolan was found sage.
ST. ANN (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.
John M. Nolan was last seen walking away from his home in the 3700 block of St. Monica in St. Ann around 4 a.m. Monday.
According to police, Nolan was last seen wearing a blue collar shirt, gray sweater, gray dress shorts, one black shoe and one tan shoe.
Anyone who knows Nolan’s whereabouts is urged to dial 911 or the St. Ann Police Department at 314-427-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.