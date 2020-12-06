ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in St. Charles County are searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing Saturday.
Glenn Rippeto was last seen in the 1000 block of Josephville Road around 1 p.m. driving a blue 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri plates of 3CCX09. He was wearing a denim shirt and blue jeans.
Police said Rippeto has a health condition that needs immediate medical attention.
Anyone with information should call the St. Charles County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.