ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled after a missing Affton man was found safe.
Early Thursday morning, St. Louis County police issued the advisory for 20-year-old Davione C. Lee. According to the advisory, Lee left his home in the 8500 block of Pilot Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday following an argument with family members. He reportedly said he would kill himself and was armed with a pocket knife when he walked out.
Lee, who has been diagnosed with autism and takes medication for seizures, left without his medication and cellphone, police said. The advisory stated he was wearing a black tank top and black sweatpants and was “dressed inappropriately for the cold temperatures.”
About seven hours after he was reported missing, police said Lee had returned home safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.