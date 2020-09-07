FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A missing elderly man who suffers from memory loss has been found safe.
Deputies said James McGee, 81, left his home in the 5700 block of Country Club Lane in Washington, Mo. around 6 a.m. Monday.
McGee left behind his wallet, cell phone, and medication. He also suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.
Around 9:15 a.m., he was found safe nearby.
