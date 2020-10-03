Maya Owens
Ferguson Police Department

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An endangered person advisory was canceled after a 13-year-old girl was found Sunday.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Maya Owens left her home in the 1000 block of Hudson Road at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 

She was found safe Sunday.

