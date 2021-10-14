(KMOV.com) -- In a stunning turn of events Thursday, Mike Shildt is has been fired as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced the shocking news during a Zoom press conference Thursday afternoon.
"We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction our Major League club is going," Mozeliak said. "But ultimately we feel like this is something we had to do."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
