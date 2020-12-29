POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) -- Potterville, Michigan Mayor Bruce Kring's Facebook posts are raising some eyebrows.
One post read “Either we TAKE power back or we will never be free again, no more asking nicely. Our founding fathers warned us. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”
Another states “When tyranny becomes law rebellion becomes duty.”
There is also a post referring to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.
In addition, some of Kring’s posts regarding the 2020 election have been flagged on social media as false information.
When WLNS reporter Araceli Crecencio showed the mayor some of the posts that people found concerning, she said he become frustrated and made it clear he did not want to be on camera. Crecencio said Kring told her to be going after the governor instead.
After declining to be interviewed, Kring posted on Facebook, “Channel 6 reporting on meme’s. How dare someone have a personal opinion.”
While Kring has a right to his opinions, people said the mayor should use social media more professionally because he is an elected official.
“I think it’s maybe a little inappropriate for an elected official to be posting on social media in that way. a lot of things can be taken out of context and can ruffle a lot of feathers,” Community member Kyle Howard said. “I think it causes more issues than fixing anything. “
