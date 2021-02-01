ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- MetroLink officials are mourning the loss of a security guard that was killed on the job Sunday morning.
Police say Jacob Cook, 30, was shot and killed by alleged gunman, Nathaniel Smith, 36, at the Delmar MetroLink station.
Cook was employed by G4S Security Solutions, the company awarded a $28.5 million contract with MetroLink in 2019 to help provide security services on platforms and trains.
Police said Cook had approached Smith about a disturbance shortly before he was shot. Cook, according to MetroLink officials, was armed with pepper spray and a baton at the time of the shooting.
Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach says the federal compact that allows transit to take place in the bi-state prohibits MetroLink employees and contracted security guards from having weapons capable of deadly force.
"That is just a fundamental, legal requirement that I have," said Roach. "The solution to that is we have our basic, customer service guards which G4S performs that component and they have nonlethal defense weapons on them."
Roach says MetroLink has updated and implemented changes in its overall security measures in the last several months.
"It's a layered approach," he said.
The first layer consists of contracted G4S security guards, responsible for maintaining the balance between customer service and keeping an eye out for trouble. MetroLink employs its own Transit Security Specialists who are able to assist in safety efforts. The final tier is the partnership between MetroLink and four local police departments, all of which offer manpower to help monitor trains and platforms.
In addition, security guards and security specialists can call the security dispatch in an emergency, in which use of cameras at train stations can immediately be used to capture what is taking place. Those cameras are then shared among partnering police departments to help solve crimes.
St. Louis County Police enlist the services of one captain, six sergeants and 37 officers. In doing so, they provide uniformed police services to the MetroLink, in proactive patrols of platforms, trains, and the surrounding areas, in addition to responding to calls for service.
St. Louis City Police assign six patrol officers, one sergeant and one lieutenant to its SLMPD MetroLink Unit. In 2019, SLMPD added a detective position within the unit that works daily with a St. Louis County counterpart to gather evidence and solve any crimes that happen on or around MetroLink property.
SLMPD said with the addition of the detective position in2019, the MetroLink Unit has a 90+% clearance rate on all crimes committed on property.
MetroLink also partners with St. Louis City Sheriff's Department and St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
According to MetroLink's most recent crime data, despite ridership being down about 55 percent throughout 2020, the number of crimes per total passengers increased nearly 20 percent.
Roach attributes the decline in ridership to COVID-19 and said the layered approach to security is working.
Through November 2020, MetroLink reported 64 violent crimes and another 382 less serious offenses. In the same time period in 2019, MetroLink reported 132 violent crimes and nearly 600 other offenses.
"We need to have fully trained weapons on the system, I agree with that," said Roach. "I just want them fully trained and I need a badge behind that."
Roach said officers and security guards are often roaming and rotating positions at platforms and on trains. On Sunday morning, Roach said Cook was accompanied by another security guard who was standing at the opposite end of the platform when he was shot.
