EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MetroBus driver Nicholas Autoomp was given a special proclamation during a Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners meeting June 25.

Autoomp was recognized for his quick action and noteworthy display of compassion while he was driving the #8 Alta Sita bus route in East St. Louis. While on the route, the driver spotted a toddler wearing only a diaper and sitting alone in a vacant lot on North 18th Street near the MetroLink tracks.

After getting the boy safely out of the weather and into the bus, he wrapped him in his coat and notified the MetroBus Operations Center, who then contacted police. The driver gave the boy water and chips from his own lunch.

A passing motorist saw the boy and wanted to put him in his car, but Autoomp worked to keep the toddler safe and protected until officers arrived so he could be reunited with his family. Metro Transit vehicles are designated Safe Places for children and adults to go for help.