EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MetroBus driver Nicholas Autoomp was given a special proclamation during a Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners meeting June 25.
A MetroBus driver is being honored for his heroic actions Wednesday.
Autoomp was recognized for his quick action and noteworthy display of compassion while he was driving the #8 Alta Sita bus route in East St. Louis. While on the route, the driver spotted a toddler wearing only a diaper and sitting alone in a vacant lot on North 18th Street near the MetroLink tracks.
After getting the boy safely out of the weather and into the bus, he wrapped him in his coat and notified the MetroBus Operations Center, who then contacted police. The driver gave the boy water and chips from his own lunch.
A passing motorist saw the boy and wanted to put him in his car, but Autoomp worked to keep the toddler safe and protected until officers arrived so he could be reunited with his family. Metro Transit vehicles are designated Safe Places for children and adults to go for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.