ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metro Market kicked off its season Thursday.
The service is basically a farmer’s market, but mobile.
The bus brings fresh fruits and vegetables to areas of St. Louis City and County that are either low-income or have little to no grocery stores nearby.
Thursday afternoon the bus made a stop at the Lewis and Clark Library in north St. Louis.
" It's our fourth year of doing this so some people have been coming for years,” said Lucas Signorelli, with the Metro Market. :They're excited about the bus. They're excited about the fresh produce. We put the word out on social media, text messages and emails to let people know we were opening today. Rain or shine, people come out to support the bus. "
The bus will be making stops in so-called "food deserts in the city and county from May until Thanksgiving.
You can get the bus's schedule on its website.
