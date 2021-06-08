BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- For a majority of the pandemic, indoor dining in Illinois was either non-existent or extremely limited.
"Last summer was pretty tough, but when they reopened and let us do outside seating that's what got us back on track," said Seven restaurant owner Stephanie Gain.
In June 2020, Governor JB Pritzker expanded liquor licenses and allowed street dining, bringing a sign of relief to restaurant owners in the Metro East.
Gain said street side dining helped her stay afloat throughout the tough months of winter when indoor dining was shut down again. Copper Fire's co-owner, Renae Eichholz, says her restaurant wouldn't have survived without it.
"It was a life saver. We thank the city for letting us have it for as long as we did, it helped us survive all the hurdles," Eichholz said.
Street side dining is now a new normal in downtown Belleville, but with Illinois entering the final phase of reopening Friday, restaurant owners are having to adapt again.
Because of state law, street side dining will no longer be allowed as Illinois reopens to the next phase of relaxed COVID-19 guidelines. Belleville City Alderman Phil Elmore says the decision to remove street side dining is completely out of their hands.
"This was an idea that was a diamond in the rough, so to speak, and we wanna do whatever we can to try to help our businesses even more forward with new ways of doing this," Elmore explained.
Businesses can block streets off moving forward, however it can only be done three times a year. While there won't be capacity limits or social distancing restrictions, owners say safety is still their number one concern.
"I do worry about losing the outside tables and then having to pack everyone inside again," Gain said.
"I'm not going to just keep piling more tables in there, I may just separate a few so that couples feel more comfortable, but no we're not making a lot of changes to the inside right now," Eichholz said.
Phase 5 reopening starts Friday in Illinois. To see the changes, click here.
