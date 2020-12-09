(KMOV.com) — The annual MLB Winter Meetings are traditionally filled with a week of hustle and bustle for the league, as teams, media, job seekers and fans descend upon some fancy hotel in a fun city somewhere in the United States.
As we all know by now, there’s nothing traditional about 2020.
The Winter Meetings have gone virtual this year in the light of the pandemic, but that really doesn’t change much for the executives working to carry out their organization’s off-season strategy. Fewer opportunities for small talk in the hotel lobby, but otherwise, the typical discussions in the trade and free agent markets push forward.
The timeline for clarity on those markets, though? That’s definitely an area impacted by the pandemic. Uncertainty surrounding the schedule, the rules and the projected revenues for 2021 have the Cardinals in somewhat of a holding pattern in the early days of the off-season, preaching patience.
“It really feels like January is going to be the new December as we move forward,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Wednesday in a Zoom conference with local media. In other words, don’t expect the Cardinals to make any transaction headlines any time soon.
Of course, there are a couple marquee free agents around which the Cardinals off-season is sure to revolve: Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.
Though he doesn’t know the specifics of what the market is presently dictating to Molina and Wainwright as the duo explores their opportunities within it, Mozeliak said the Cardinals have remained in contact with the representation for both players as the winter unfolds.
“I don’t know what they’re hearing or what they’re being told,” Mozeliak said regarding free-agent interest in Wainwright and Molina from competing clubs. “When I say we’re keeping the pulse of markets, we’re obviously engaged in some trade discussions—nothing imminent, by any means. And then I also touch base with agents on potential free agents. But in terms of asking me where the pace of their markets are, I don’t know.”
Mozeliak has been clear that the Cardinals expect to operate under a tight spending budget this off-season, as a combined result of the weight of the pandemic’s influence and the weight of the organization’s commitments already on the books. What’s the organization’s value for a couple Cardinals legends? That’s the crux of the team’s balancing act this winter.
From a helicopter view of the Cardinals’ off-season, resolving the status of the long-time battery-mates could be the first domino that falls to lead the club into the rest of its strategy for the winter.
“Certainly having clarity on them would be helpful, yes,” Mozeliak said Wednesday.
From the Cardinals’ perspective, their impression is that they’ll be afforded the luxury of taking things slow as the off-season develops. Urgency for swift action is not necessarily a mindset one would associate with the St. Louis front office as of this week.
“We’ve had very open discussions and I think the pace of these, everybody understands, is again, not the normal December,” Mozeliak said. “I don’t feel there’s any extraordinary pressure to necessarily do something today. So again, I’m just going to remind myself and everyone that I work with that being patient is probably the best strategy we can have right now.”
The uncertain circumstances surrounding this off-season across baseball naturally lend toward the Cardinals’ patient approach. The question is whether the individual preferences of Molina and Wainwright will coincide with it.
The gravity of these particular discussions—how the weight of missing out on Molina and Wainwright would impact the fan base and the legacies for two franchise faces—is substantial. Though there’s evidently no pressure to move imminently, the Cardinals should be urgently anticipating the potential for these markets to accelerate.
A forced pivot to ‘Plan B’ after missing out on a couple franchise legends would pack more of a punch this winter than in any other since Albert Pujols departed for Los Angeles in 2011.
“I don’t envision a scenario where we’re going to feel like we were left at the altar," Mozeliak said. "But I suppose in any given year, that’s possible."
