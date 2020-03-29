FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, drivers pull their cars to the edge of a highway into a long line waiting for gas to arrive at a station near Wilmington, N.C. On Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that a North Carolina gas station clerk refused service to a customer because of Trump bumper sticker during Hurricane Florence, are untrue.