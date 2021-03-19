ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Mehlville School District is ensuring employees who want a COVID-19 vaccine can get one, thanks to help from two local pharmacies.
A few weeks ago, Dr. Tyler Taylor, a pharmacist at St. Louis Hills Pharmacy, got a call about extra doses the Missouri Pharmacy Association was trying to reallocate. "I volunteered to take them not knowing how I was going to deal with that and it just happened Mehlville called me the next day," Taylor said.
With a little help from the Webster Pharmacy, Taylor said he was able to provide the district with the doses it needed to hold its event.
"It took a while, we reached out to a lot of different places," said Jen Ahearn, the Lead Nurse for Mehlville School District. "Pharmacies, hospital systems...and we fell into a lucky day with Dr. Taylor."
15 of the district's nurses helped administer the vaccines on Friday at Oakville High School.
"Getting kids back into the classroom, getting school to look a little bit more like what we like it to look like is everybody's goal," said Erin Moeckel, a journalism teacher within the district. "When teachers are vaccinated, that makes that possible.'
Teachers weren't the only ones receiving their vaccine, as bus drivers, support staff, food workers and others had the opportunity, too.
"I feel really excited," said Kathy Bauer, an administrative assistant at Oakville High School. "I kind of feel like I'm a part of everybody else because so many people have gotten the vaccine. I kind of felt left out when I could not get in any place."
Beginning April 19, the district plans to bring middle school and high school students back to the classroom five days a week.
