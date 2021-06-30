Special Announcement

Welcome back to the Meet St. Louis podcast, the show taking you inside your favorite bars, breweries and small businesses. I’m your *producer*, JJ Bailey.

I’m happy to report that since our last episode, Alexis is officially a new mom, and she, her baby boy, and her husband are all happy and healthy.

As she begins her new adventure, she is taking a bit of time away from work to focus on family- as we all would. So, for a short time, I will be your host. Allow me to explain ...

Meet St. Louis Podcast Special Announcement

