CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A worker at Performance Pilates in Chesterfield was charged with assaulting a customer on January 29.
According to the probable cause statement from the Chesterfield Police Department, 69-year-old Michael Nobs was performing a massage on a female customer when he touched her inappropriately without her consent.
He is charged with one-count of second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse for the incident.
He denied touching the woman inappropriately.
Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact the Chesterfield Detective Bureau at 636-537-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.