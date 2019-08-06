ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Investigators are working to determine what led to a man being shot at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck around 10:15 p.m. Monday.
The victim was taken to the hospital but police have not released their condition.
No other details have been disclosed.
