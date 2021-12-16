ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Demario Hunter of East St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a deadly carjacking and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Hunter, along with two others, were charged in September of 2019 for the carjacking that resulted in the death of James A. Sapone earlier that year.
Three people from East St. Louis were indicted in the March death of a South City man.
According to the plea agreement, Hunter shot and killed Sapone during the attempted carjacking. The two other charged in the deadly carjacking have pending cases.
