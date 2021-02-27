SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after getting shot in Spanish Lake on Friday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said 21-year-old Cortney Smith was found shot inside a car in the 11600 block of Criterion Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday. Paramedics took Smith to the hospital where he died.
No other information was released and the investigation is ongoing. You're asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you know anything about this incident.
