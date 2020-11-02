SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at a south St. Louis bar Saturday night.
Police arrived to the Bottom Line Bar on South 7th Street just before midnight where they found a 22-year-old man lying outside the front door. The man was able to tell the officers that he was shot from behind.
Limited details about the shooting or potential suspect(s) have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
