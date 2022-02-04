ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A jury found John Hamm guilty of murdering two people in 2016.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Friday Hamm, 48, was found guilty of killing his two housemates in July 2016. The minimum sentence for Hamm's murder charges is life without parole.
Hamm was also convicted of armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.