Man charged after woman's body is found in home near Pleasant Hill

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- A man has been charged with murder in connection with a woman's death in rural Pleasant Hill.
On Sunday around 3 p.m., deputies received a call from a concerned family member who told them they hadn't seen their daughter since Friday.
Deputies were able to get a search warrant for a house in the 18000 block of South Purvis Road near Pleasant Hill.
When they arrived there the same day, they found the body of 39-year-old Pleasant Hill resident Sara B. Maloney inside.
Around 11:45 p.m., members of the sheriff's office criminal apprehension unit found a person of interest inside a house in the 1000 block of Mullen Road in Raymore.
Deputies had to engage in a short standoff there after the person of interest refused to come outside. Ultimately, a K-9 found him and he was taken into custody.
On Monday afternoon, the county prosecutor's office charged 31-year-old Levi G. Mitchell with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The judge in the case ordered that he be held with no bond.
