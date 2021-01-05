INDIANA (KMOV.com) -- A Tennessee man was arrested after the human remains of an Illinois woman who went missing last July were found.
Charges have been filed against 39-year-old Lynn Ware Jr. of Martin, Tennessee in connection to the death of Laura Wolfe.
Wolfe, 46, of Marion, Illinois was reported missing on July 19, 2020 after she was last seen getting into a gold SUV from a home in Illinois. The Marion Police Department quickly learned the Wolfe traveled to La Porte County, Indiana and reached out to local agencies for assistance.
In mid-August, La Porte police found the missing woman’s belongings near a property belonging to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, a commuter rail line that travels between downtown Chicago and South Bend, Indiana.
Several agencies joined the investigation and began conducting several grid searches in the area for the next two months.
On Oct. 28, a farmer who was harvesting corn found human remains in a field along County Road 800 between County Road 300 West and County Road 400 West in Springfield Township. Investigators said the remains were discovered outside of the search grid.
The remains were identified as Wolfe in December.
Ware was taken into custody in O’Fallon, Illinois on Dec. 31 and transported to La Porte County jail.
