ST. LOUIS, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A local company News 4 featured more than a year ago is expanding.
The creators of the tech company MowMagic launched an app that’s described at Uber for lawncare.
Since the launch owners say they’ve had more than 3,000 users and 1,200 lawns have been cut, so now they’re expanding to leaf and snow removal.
The company pairs a local mower with a homeowner to cut the grass. The creators say they launched this app thinking people in their 20s and 30’s would use if more, but then they got a surprise.
“That’s who we thought the users were going to be,” said Mike Braun, the CEO of MowMagic. “Those users are there. We see just as many suburban families, who are just busy who have normal jobs in their 50’s have three kids and they don ‘t have time to mow the lawn or more importantly they just don’t want to spend their time doing that.”
The two owners are really focusing on the St. Louis market although it’s in Texas, Ohio and a few other city’s in Missouri.
This expansion comes from the users. Owners say users commented in the feedback section of the app asking for leaf removal.
