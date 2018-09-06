Local music teacher named national anthem contest winner

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A music teacher for Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District will perform before the St. Louis Blues game on Nov. 9.
The St Louis Symphony Orchestra and St. Louis Blues announced the winner of their National Anthem auditions Wednesday.
A panel of judges selected a music teacher at the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District Early Childhood Center, 34-year-old Matt Pentecost, to perform The Star-Spangled Banner at a Blues home game during the 2018-19 season.
The audition was part of a partnership between SLSO and St. Louis Blues.
Pentecost competed against dozens of contestants from the St. Louis region following a video application phase, with more than 100 entries.
Finalist auditions were held at Powell Hall on August 25.
"I was in all the music programs at school that I could be in. Now I'm in my ninth year of leading music education at the early childhood center in Maplewood. I know my students will think this is the most amazing thing ever!" said Pentecost.
