Listener Favorite: StilL 630

StilL 630 is hidden in plain sight in Downtown St. Louis.
The craft distillery is housed inside a former fast-food restaurant, but when you open the doors you're greeted by the team creating some of the best spirits in the entire country.
Owner and founder David Weglarz started Still 630 in 2012 and since then has won award after award for their whiskeys, gins, and rums.
Weglarz joined us on the podcast to chat about starting a business from scratch, their experimental spirits program, and how the collaborative nature of the St. Louis food and drink scene continues to lift everyone across the city.
