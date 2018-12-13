MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- All students at Troy South Middle School were evacuated Thursday after a bomb threat was made on the building.
The Lincoln County R-III School District announced the evacuation just after 12:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.
According to the district, all students are safe, and parents will get information on where to pick them up shortly.
All buildings are currently on security alert and district officials are working with law enforcement.
