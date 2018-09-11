KMOV Closed Captioning
Do you have questions or issues related to Closed Captioning on KMOV?
Here's who to contact.
For immediate Closed Captioning concerns contact our captioning hotline:
Email – captionsKMOV@meredith.com
Phone - 314-444-3377 or 314-444-6380
Fax No. – 314-444-3367
We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day. Written Closed Captioning complaints should be directed to the following:
Tom McKleroy, Captioning Coordinator
1 Memorial Drive
St. Louis, Missouri, 63102
Phone: (314) 444-3377
Fax: (314) 444-3367
Email: captionsKMOV@meredith.com
With your written complaint please include any contact information, such as address, telephone number and email address, the name of the program, date, time and nature of the captioning issue.
Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend that you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.
