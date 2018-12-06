ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Justin Timberlake has rescheduled his St. Louis stop for his "Man of the Woods" tour that was supposed to take place next Thursday.
Early Thursday, Timberlake announced he would be cancelling the reminder of his 2018 tour stops.
The actor/singer took to Instagram to tell fans why he is hanging it up for the rest of the year.
“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.”
“I’m really sorry, I want to be back on stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding – I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”
Timberlake was scheduled to appear at the Enterprise Center next Thursday, December 13.
The “Man of the Woods” singer first experienced issues with his vocal cords in October, prompting him to postpone a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
For more information on Timberlake’s shows, click here.
