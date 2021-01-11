Julia Avery joined the News 4 This Morning team in December 2020. Born and raised in St. Charles, she is a die-hard Cardinals fan and loves reporting in her hometown.
Julia went to St. Charles West High School, was a cheerleader at Mizzou, an intern for Reuters in Brussels, Belgium, and spent the first four years of her journalism career in Redding, California.
In California, she covered deadly and historic wildfires, riots, and the federal fight against marijuana farms. In Belgium, she covered the aftermath of a terrorist attack and the lockdown of the city.
In her free time, you'll probably find her outdoors camping, skiing, or rock climbing. She once biked from the border of Oregon to the Golden Gate Bridge with just the pack on her back. She hopes to find outdoor adventures to tackle in the St. Louis area and is always looking for suggestions.
Follow Julia on Facebook and Instagram. Email Julia at julia.avery@kmov.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.